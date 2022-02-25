Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 25 Feb 2022 00:54GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.3407
55 HR EMA
1.3477
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising from o/s
13 HR RSI
41
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3487 - Last week's low (Tue, now res).
1.3447 - 50% r of 1.3620-1.3273.
1.3404 - Reaction high fm Thur's low.
Support
1.3335 - Hourly chart.
1.3273 - Thur's 2-month low.
1.3240 - Dec 22 2021 low.
GBP/USD - 1.3386. Although cable also tumbled in Asia in tandem with euro due to risk-off trade on Russia-Ukraine conflict, price fell FM 1.3551 (AUS) to a 2-month low of 1.3273 in NY b4 rallying back to as high as 1.3404.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, despite subsequent sharp retreat to 1.3359, gain to 1.3643 in mid-Feb may head back to 1.3661, 1.3749.
Today, cable's break of Jan's 1.3359 low to 1.3273 confirms early correction FM Dec 2021 trough at 1.3174 has ended n subsequent strong bounce may bring 1-2 days of choppy swings b4 prospect of further weakness to 1.3240 next week. Only a daily close abv 1.3487 aborts bearishness n risks 1.3536/39 Mon.
