Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 22 Feb 2022 00:56GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.1330
55 HR EMA
1.1342
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 further decline.
Resistance
1.1395 - Last week's high (Wed).
1.1376 - Last Fri's high.
1.1349 - Hourly res.
Support
1.1281 - Last week's low (Mon).
1.1268 - Feb 03 low.
1.1222 - Feb's low (01).
EUR/USD - 1.1315.. Despite Mon's initial rally fm 1.1311 (NZ) to 1.1390 in Europe on positive news of US-Russia summit on Ukraine, euro swiftly erased intra-day gain n tumbled to 1.1307 in N. America due to renewed Ukraine crisis.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's impressive rally last week abv 1.1187 to 1.14 83 on broad-based usd's weakness confirms temp. low is in place n a daily close abv 1.1495 would head twd 1.1608 but 1.1692 should hold. Below 1.1330, 1.1222.
Today, as fall fm 1.1495 to 1.1281 last Mon suggests recent rise fm Jan's 1.1122 bottom has made a top, Mon's selloff fm 1.1390 to 1.1297 (AUS) Tue n pre- sent falling hourly indicators would weigh on price, below 1.1281 extends fall fm 1.1495 to 1.1268 but 1.1222 may hold. Only abv 1.1345/50 risks 1.1376, 1.1390/95.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
