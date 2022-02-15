Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Feb 2022 00:39GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.3565

55 HR EMA

1.3561

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

52

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.



Resistance

1.3609 - Last Fri's high.

1.3572 - Mon's high (NZ).

1.3547 - Reaction high fm 1.3495.

Support

1.3491 - Last week's low (Mon).

1.3460 - Last Mon's high (now sup).

1.3431 - Jan's low (03).

GBP/USD - 1.3535. Cable met renewed selling at 1.3572 in NZ Mon n extended decline from last week's 1.3643 high (Thur) to 1.3495 in European morning b4 staging a short-covering bounce to 1.3547 n moved narrowly in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, despite subsequent sharp retreat to 1.3359, last week's gain to 1.3643 may head back to 1.3661, 1.3749.

Today, Thur's selloff fm 1.3643 to 1.3515, then to 1.3495 yesterday suggests corrective rise from Jan's 1.3359 low has made a top n subsequent recovery to 1.35 47 would bring consolidation b4 down, 'bullish convergences' would prevent steep fall below 1.3468 (61.8% r FM 1.3359). Only abv 1.3572 risks 1.3600/10.