Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Feb 2022 00:20GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.3543

55 HR EMA

1.3541

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.3614 - Last Fri's high.

1.3588 - Last Wed's high.

1.3563 - Tue's high.

Support

1.3516 Tue's NY low.

1.3491 - Mon's low.

1.3460 - Last Mon's high (now sup).

GBP/USD - 1.3550.. Cable swung wildly in choppy Tue's session. Despite falling in tandem with euro fm 1.3548 to 1.3508 (Europe), price rallied briefly to 1.3563 on cross-buying in sterling n retreated to 1.3516 in NY b4 rebounding.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, despite subsequent sharp retreat to 1.3359, last week's gain to 1.3628 may head back to 1.3661, 1.3749.

Today, Fri's decline fm 1.3614 (Asia) to 1.3505, then 1.3491 Mon signals upmove fm 1.3359 (Jan low) has made a top n y'day's bounce to 1.3563 would bring range trading b4 down, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would limit weak ness to 1.3450/60. Only daily close abv 1.3563 risks 1.3578/88, break, 1.3610/14.