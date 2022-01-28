Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 28 Jan 2022 01:09GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways



Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

1.3401

55 HR EMA

1.3439

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent decline

Resistance

1.3469 - Thur's high

1.3436 - Tue's low (now res)

1.3406 - Thur's NY high

Support

1.3359 - Thur's 4-week low

1.3334 - 70.7% r of 1.3162-1.3749

1.3303 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3525-1.3359 fm 1.3406

GBP/USD - 1.3393.. Outlook is similar to euro, price came under renewed selling at 1.3469 in Aust. on Thur n fell to 1.3406 in Europe. Despite recovery to 1.3433, cable later tumbled to a 4-week low of 1.3359 in NY session.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made. However, last week's sell- off to 1.3546 may head back twd 1.3386 (61.8% r fm 1.3162) later.

Today, cable's weakness to 1.3359 signals correction fm 2021 Dec's 1.31 62 bottom has ended n falling hourly indicators should pressure price twd 1.3303 after consolidation but reckon 1.3274 (80.9% r fm 1.3162-1.3749) should hold. On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.3436 risks 1.3469 b4 prospect of retreat.