Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 18 Jan 2022 00:55GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.3714
55 HR EMA
1.3686
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3749 - Last Thur's 2-month high.
1.3702 - Last Thur's NY low (now res).
1.3689 - Mon's high.
Support
1.3638 - Mon's low.
1.3622 - Last Wed's low.
1.3562 - Last Tue's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3654. Although cable swung sideways initially yesterday following decline FM 1.3749 (Thur) to 1.3654 Fri, price staged a recovery to 1.3689 in European morning b4 dropping to 1.3638 in holiday-thin N. American morning.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, sell-off to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 last week confirms temp. low made n as long as 1.3599 holds, gain twd 1.3834 is likely b4 retreat. Below 1.3599 signals top n yields 1.3431.
Today, sterling's selloff from 1.3749 to 1.3638 signals recent up move FM 1.3162 (Dec) has made a temp. top n present falling hourly oscillators may pressure price twd 1.3603, 'bullish convergences' should keep cable abv 1.3562. Only a daily close abv 1.3702 indicates pullback possibly over and heads twd 1.3749.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
