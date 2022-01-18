Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 18 Jan 2022 00:55GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.3714

55 HR EMA

1.3686

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3749 - Last Thur's 2-month high.

1.3702 - Last Thur's NY low (now res).

1.3689 - Mon's high.

Support

1.3638 - Mon's low.

1.3622 - Last Wed's low.

1.3562 - Last Tue's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3654. Although cable swung sideways initially yesterday following decline FM 1.3749 (Thur) to 1.3654 Fri, price staged a recovery to 1.3689 in European morning b4 dropping to 1.3638 in holiday-thin N. American morning.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, sell-off to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 last week confirms temp. low made n as long as 1.3599 holds, gain twd 1.3834 is likely b4 retreat. Below 1.3599 signals top n yields 1.3431.

Today, sterling's selloff from 1.3749 to 1.3638 signals recent up move FM 1.3162 (Dec) has made a temp. top n present falling hourly oscillators may pressure price twd 1.3603, 'bullish convergences' should keep cable abv 1.3562. Only a daily close abv 1.3702 indicates pullback possibly over and heads twd 1.3749.