Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Jan 2022 00:48GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.3612
55 HR EMA
1.3591
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Overbought
13 HR RSI
70
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent up move.
Resistance
1.3698 - Nov 2021 high (03).
1.3674 - Oct 11 2021 high.
1.3652 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3431-1.3599 fm 1.3549.
Support
1.3599 - Last week's high (Wed, now sup).
1.3562 - Tue's low.
1.3533 -Mon's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3640. Cable also swung in choppy fashion Tue in tandem with euro, price rose to a fresh 2-month high of 1.3620 in Europe b4 a brief selloff to 1.3562 in NY but only to rally to session highs of 1.3636 on USD's weakness.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, sell-off to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to as high as 1.3550 last Fri confirms temporary low is made n daily close abv 1.3607 may head to 1.3708 b4 retreats. Below 1.3431 signals top, 1.3300/10.
Today, cable's gain to 1.3636 suggests recent up move FM Dec's 1.3162 bottoms would head to 1.3650/55 after consolidation, o/bot readings on hourly indicators may cap price below 1.3698. On the downside, below 1.3595/99 signal temp. top is possibly made n would head back to 1.3562, break, 1.3533 (Mon low).
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
