Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 17 Dec 2021 01:15GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3308

55 HR EMA

1.3279

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Easing FM o/bot

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.3409 - Nov 23 high.

1.3389 - Nov 22 high.

1.3375 - Thur's 3-week high.

Support

1.3302 - Thur's European morning high (now sup).

1.3282 - Wed's high (now sup).

1.3242 - Thur's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3325. Although cable inched lower initially to 1.3242 in Asia Thur, price climbed to 1.3302 in European morning on USD's weakness. Des- pite retreating to 1.3259, price jumped to 1.3375 on surprise BOE's rate hike.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would head to 1.3000 but o/sold readings on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.2831. Only weekly close abv 1.3409 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger retracement twd 1.3514.

Today, cable's rally to Thur's 3-week high at 1.3375 signals MT downtrend has made a temp. low at Dec's near 1-year trough at 1.3162 n intra-day retreat to 1.3303 would bring range trading, abv 1.3375 would encourage for gain to 1.3419 (38.2% r FM 1.3834-1.3162). A daily close below 1.3302 risks 1.3242.