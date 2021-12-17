Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 17 Dec 2021 01:15GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3308
55 HR EMA
1.3279
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Easing FM o/bot
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.3409 - Nov 23 high.
1.3389 - Nov 22 high.
1.3375 - Thur's 3-week high.
Support
1.3302 - Thur's European morning high (now sup).
1.3282 - Wed's high (now sup).
1.3242 - Thur's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3325. Although cable inched lower initially to 1.3242 in Asia Thur, price climbed to 1.3302 in European morning on USD's weakness. Des- pite retreating to 1.3259, price jumped to 1.3375 on surprise BOE's rate hike.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would head to 1.3000 but o/sold readings on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.2831. Only weekly close abv 1.3409 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger retracement twd 1.3514.
Today, cable's rally to Thur's 3-week high at 1.3375 signals MT downtrend has made a temp. low at Dec's near 1-year trough at 1.3162 n intra-day retreat to 1.3303 would bring range trading, abv 1.3375 would encourage for gain to 1.3419 (38.2% r FM 1.3834-1.3162). A daily close below 1.3302 risks 1.3242.
