Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Dec 2021 00:45GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3255

55 HR EMA

1.3262

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

52

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3333 - Last Thur's high.

1.3311 - Last Fri's high.

1.3286 - Mon's high.

Support

1.3209 - Last Fri's low.

1.3195 - Last Tue's fresh 11-month low.

1.3135 - 2020 Dec 11 low.

GBP/USD - 1.3259.. Cable swung sideways in Asia following Fri's selloff fm 1.3311 to 1.3209 in post-NFP NY, price ratcheted higher fm 1.3220 (NZ) on Mon to session highs of 1.3286 in Europe b4 retreating to 1.3231 in NY morning.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would head to 1.3000 but o/sold readings on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.2831. Only weekly close abv 1.3409 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger retracement twd 1.3514.

Today, cable's erratic fall fm 1.3352 (Wed) to 1.3209 Fri suggests correction fm last Tue's 11-month trough at 1.3195 has ended n below 1.3195 would extend downtrend to 1.3155, 'bullish convergences' on hourly n daily indicators should keep price abv 1.3135. Only abv 1.3311 prolongs choppy trading, 1.3352.