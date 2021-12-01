Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 01 Dec 2021 01:08GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3303

55 HR EMA

1.3348

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3389 - Last Wed's high.

1.3371 - Tue's high.

1.3329 - Tue's Asian high.

Support

1.3278 - Last Fri's low.

1.3245 - Hourly chart.

1.3195 - Tue's fresh 11-month low.

GBP/USD - 1.3298. Cable also swung wildly in tandem with euro in hectic Tue's session. Despite ratcheting higher to 1.3371 at European midday, price tanked to an 11-month low of 1.3195 in NY b4 rallying back to 1.3314 today.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would head to 1.3000 but o/sold readings on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.2831. Only weekly close abv 1.3409 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger retracement twd 1.3514.

Today, cable's rally after resumption of MT downtrend to 1.3195 suggests temp. low is made n 1-2 days of choppy swings are in store, as long as 1.3367/71 res holds, consolidation with downside bias remains but only break of 1.3195 extends weakness to 1.3155/65. Abv 1.3371 may risk 1.3408/09 b4 retreat.