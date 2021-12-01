Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 01 Dec 2021 01:08GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3303
55 HR EMA
1.3348
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3389 - Last Wed's high.
1.3371 - Tue's high.
1.3329 - Tue's Asian high.
Support
1.3278 - Last Fri's low.
1.3245 - Hourly chart.
1.3195 - Tue's fresh 11-month low.
GBP/USD - 1.3298. Cable also swung wildly in tandem with euro in hectic Tue's session. Despite ratcheting higher to 1.3371 at European midday, price tanked to an 11-month low of 1.3195 in NY b4 rallying back to 1.3314 today.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would head to 1.3000 but o/sold readings on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.2831. Only weekly close abv 1.3409 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger retracement twd 1.3514.
Today, cable's rally after resumption of MT downtrend to 1.3195 suggests temp. low is made n 1-2 days of choppy swings are in store, as long as 1.3367/71 res holds, consolidation with downside bias remains but only break of 1.3195 extends weakness to 1.3155/65. Abv 1.3371 may risk 1.3408/09 b4 retreat.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
