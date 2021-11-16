Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 16 Nov 2021 00:39GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3421

55 HR EMA

1.3421

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.3508 - Nov 05 high.

1.3480 - Prev. hourly sup (now res).

1.3450 - Mon's high.

Support

1.3379 - Last Fri's NY low.

1.3354 - Last Fri's 10-month low.

1.3305 - Dec 22 2020 low.

GBP/USD - 1.3417.. Trading cable was tricky on Mon, price climbed to 1.3439 in Asia n then retreated to 1.3404 in Europe b4 ratcheting higher on BOE Bailey's interest rate comments to 1.3450 (NY) but later falling back to 1.3405.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, last week's fall to 1.3354 would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3608 risks 1.3698, break, 1.3834 in Dec.

Today, cable's retreat fm 1.3450 on intra-day broad-based usd's strength on rally in US yields suggests recovery fm Fri's 10-month trough at 1.3354 has possibly ended, below 1.3400/04 would add credence to this view n yield re-test of 1.3354, then 1.3320/30. Only daily close abv 1.3450 risks 1.3480/90 b4 down.