Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Nov 2021 00:39GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3421
55 HR EMA
1.3421
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.3508 - Nov 05 high.
1.3480 - Prev. hourly sup (now res).
1.3450 - Mon's high.
Support
1.3379 - Last Fri's NY low.
1.3354 - Last Fri's 10-month low.
1.3305 - Dec 22 2020 low.
GBP/USD - 1.3417.. Trading cable was tricky on Mon, price climbed to 1.3439 in Asia n then retreated to 1.3404 in Europe b4 ratcheting higher on BOE Bailey's interest rate comments to 1.3450 (NY) but later falling back to 1.3405.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, last week's fall to 1.3354 would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3608 risks 1.3698, break, 1.3834 in Dec.
Today, cable's retreat fm 1.3450 on intra-day broad-based usd's strength on rally in US yields suggests recovery fm Fri's 10-month trough at 1.3354 has possibly ended, below 1.3400/04 would add credence to this view n yield re-test of 1.3354, then 1.3320/30. Only daily close abv 1.3450 risks 1.3480/90 b4 down.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
