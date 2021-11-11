Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Nov 2021 00:54GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.3468
55 HR EMA
1.3508
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Oversold
13 HR RSI
21
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of a downtrend.
Resistance
1.3538 - Wed's NY high.
1.3469 - Prev. hourly sup (now res).
1.3425 - Last Fri's low (now res).
Support
1.3401 - Wed's 10-month low.
1.3360 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.3815-1.3606 FM 1.3698.
1.3306 - 100% ext. of 1.4250-1.3573 FM 1.3983.
GBP/USD - 1.3411. Outlook is similar to EUR/USD, cable swung wildly in hectic NY morning b4 resuming its recent decline in NY afternoon due to intra- day jump in US bond yields, the price tumbled in NY from 1.3538 to as low as 1.3401.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, last week's fall to 1.3425 would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3602 risks 1.3698, break 1.3834 in Dec.
Today, cable's break of prev. 2021 low at 1.3412 (Sep) to a 10-month bottom at 1.3401 confirms MT downtrend FM 2021 peak at 1.4250 has finally resumed n would head to 1.3360, o/sold readings on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.3306. Only a daily close abv 1.3425 may risk retracement to 1.3480/90.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
