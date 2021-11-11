Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 11 Nov 2021 00:54GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.3468

55 HR EMA

1.3508

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Oversold

13 HR RSI

21

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of a downtrend.

Resistance

1.3538 - Wed's NY high.

1.3469 - Prev. hourly sup (now res).

1.3425 - Last Fri's low (now res).

Support

1.3401 - Wed's 10-month low.

1.3360 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.3815-1.3606 FM 1.3698.

1.3306 - 100% ext. of 1.4250-1.3573 FM 1.3983.

GBP/USD - 1.3411. Outlook is similar to EUR/USD, cable swung wildly in hectic NY morning b4 resuming its recent decline in NY afternoon due to intra- day jump in US bond yields, the price tumbled in NY from 1.3538 to as low as 1.3401.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, last week's fall to 1.3425 would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3602 risks 1.3698, break 1.3834 in Dec.

Today, cable's break of prev. 2021 low at 1.3412 (Sep) to a 10-month bottom at 1.3401 confirms MT downtrend FM 2021 peak at 1.4250 has finally resumed n would head to 1.3360, o/sold readings on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.3306. Only a daily close abv 1.3425 may risk retracement to 1.3480/90.