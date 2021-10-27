Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 27 Oct 2021 00:15GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.3773
55 HR EMA
1.3774
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with a downside bias.
Resistance
1.3834 - Oct's near 3-week high (19th).
1.3815 - Last Fri's high.
1.3791 - Mon's high.
Support
1.3758 - Tue's low.
1.3736 - Last Fri's low.
1.3710 - Last week's low (Mon).
GBP/USD - 1.3770. Cable swung wildly in 'roller-coaster' Tue's session. Although price caught a bid in Asia n rallied FM 1.3758 to 1.3829 in Europe on cross-selling in sterling, renewed USD's strength in NY knocked price to 1.3759.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Although the price tumbled to a 9-month trough of 1.3412 in late Sep, a subsequent rally to as high as 1.3834 last week suggests a low is made, a daily close abv 1.3834 would head twd 1.3930 (61.8% r).
Today, despite cable's rise FM 1.3736 (Fri) to 1.3829 on Tue, subsequent fall to 1.3759 suggests further choppy swings below Oct's 1-month high at 1.3834 would continue with a downside bias, below 1.3736 would bring correction of up move FM 1.3412 (Sep) twd 1.3668 later. Only abv 1.3834 risks 1.3869 b4 corrections.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
