Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 27 Oct 2021 00:15GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.3773

55 HR EMA

1.3774

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with a downside bias.

Resistance

1.3834 - Oct's near 3-week high (19th).

1.3815 - Last Fri's high.

1.3791 - Mon's high.

Support

1.3758 - Tue's low.

1.3736 - Last Fri's low.

1.3710 - Last week's low (Mon).

GBP/USD - 1.3770. Cable swung wildly in 'roller-coaster' Tue's session. Although price caught a bid in Asia n rallied FM 1.3758 to 1.3829 in Europe on cross-selling in sterling, renewed USD's strength in NY knocked price to 1.3759.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Although the price tumbled to a 9-month trough of 1.3412 in late Sep, a subsequent rally to as high as 1.3834 last week suggests a low is made, a daily close abv 1.3834 would head twd 1.3930 (61.8% r).

Today, despite cable's rise FM 1.3736 (Fri) to 1.3829 on Tue, subsequent fall to 1.3759 suggests further choppy swings below Oct's 1-month high at 1.3834 would continue with a downside bias, below 1.3736 would bring correction of up move FM 1.3412 (Sep) twd 1.3668 later. Only abv 1.3834 risks 1.3869 b4 corrections.