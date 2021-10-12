Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 12 Oct 2021 00:28GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.3610

55 HR EMA

1.3615

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

38

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3674 - Mon's high.

1.3647 - Last Tue's high.

1.3612 - Mon's European low (now res).

Support

1.3584 - Last Fri's low.

1.3545 - Last Wed's low.

1.3512 - 61.8% r of 1.3412-1.3674.

GBP/USD - 1.3587.. Cable a caught bid at 1.3612 in NZ n climbed to session highs of 1.3674 in Europe in late reaction to w/end's hawkish BoE's news, profit taking n renewed Brexit concerns later knocked price to 1.3584.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred, last week's selloff to 1.3412 (Wed) would pressure price to 1.3375, then 1.3305 in early Oct. Mon's rally abv 1.3602 signals temporary low is made n may head to 1.3775/85 b4 prospect of decline.

Today, Mon's fall fm 1.3674 to 1.3584 suggests corrective rise fm 1.34 12 (Oct's 9-month low) has possibly made a temp. top n consolidation with down- side bias is seen, below 1.3584 would add credence to this view n head back to 1.3545, break, 1.3512 (61.8% r) later. Only abv 1.3674 risks 1.3689, 1.3710.