Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3674 - Mon's high.
1.3647 - Last Tue's high.
1.3612 - Mon's European low (now res).
Support
1.3584 - Last Fri's low.
1.3545 - Last Wed's low.
1.3512 - 61.8% r of 1.3412-1.3674.
GBP/USD - 1.3587.. Cable a caught bid at 1.3612 in NZ n climbed to session highs of 1.3674 in Europe in late reaction to w/end's hawkish BoE's news, profit taking n renewed Brexit concerns later knocked price to 1.3584.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred, last week's selloff to 1.3412 (Wed) would pressure price to 1.3375, then 1.3305 in early Oct. Mon's rally abv 1.3602 signals temporary low is made n may head to 1.3775/85 b4 prospect of decline.
Today, Mon's fall fm 1.3674 to 1.3584 suggests corrective rise fm 1.34 12 (Oct's 9-month low) has possibly made a temp. top n consolidation with down- side bias is seen, below 1.3584 would add credence to this view n head back to 1.3545, break, 1.3512 (61.8% r) later. Only abv 1.3674 risks 1.3689, 1.3710.
