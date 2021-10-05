Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 05 Oct 2021 00:28GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.3603

55 HR EMA

1.3560

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

59

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.3728 - Sep 27 high.

1.3659 - Sep 24 n 27 low (now res).

1.3640 - Mon's high.

Support

1.3595 - Mon's reaction low fm 1.3640.

1.3575 - Fri's high (now sup).

1.3532 - Mon's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3601.. Despite falling fm 1.3577 at Asian open Mon to 1.3532 in Europe, the pound caught a bid n rallied to session highs of 1.3640 in NY on cross-buying in sterling vs euro b4 retreating to 1.3595 on profit-taking.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred, last week's selloff to 1.3412 (Wed) would pressure price to 1.3375, then 1.3305 in early Oct. Mon's rally abv 1.3602 signals temporary low is made n may head to 1.3740/50 b4 prospect of decline.

Today, although Mon's rally abv 1.3575 (Fri high) to 1.3640 signals MT downtrend has made a temp. low at last Wed's 9-month trough a 1.3412 n stronger gain to 1.3675/80 is envisaged, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price below 1.3728. Below 1.3575 signals top possibly made, 1.3532, 1.3490/00.