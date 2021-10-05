Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 05 Oct 2021 00:28GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.3603
55 HR EMA
1.3560
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.3728 - Sep 27 high.
1.3659 - Sep 24 n 27 low (now res).
1.3640 - Mon's high.
Support
1.3595 - Mon's reaction low fm 1.3640.
1.3575 - Fri's high (now sup).
1.3532 - Mon's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3601.. Despite falling fm 1.3577 at Asian open Mon to 1.3532 in Europe, the pound caught a bid n rallied to session highs of 1.3640 in NY on cross-buying in sterling vs euro b4 retreating to 1.3595 on profit-taking.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred, last week's selloff to 1.3412 (Wed) would pressure price to 1.3375, then 1.3305 in early Oct. Mon's rally abv 1.3602 signals temporary low is made n may head to 1.3740/50 b4 prospect of decline.
Today, although Mon's rally abv 1.3575 (Fri high) to 1.3640 signals MT downtrend has made a temp. low at last Wed's 9-month trough a 1.3412 n stronger gain to 1.3675/80 is envisaged, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price below 1.3728. Below 1.3575 signals top possibly made, 1.3532, 1.3490/00.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
