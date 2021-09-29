Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 29 Sep 2021 00:48GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3577

55 HR EMA

1.3619

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

25

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of MT downtrend.

Resistance

1.3659 - Last Fri's n Mon's low (now res).

1.3594 - Tue's hourly sup (now res).

1.3573 - Jul 20 low (now res).

Support

1.3521 - Jan 18 low.

1.3500 - Psychological sup.

1.3451 - Jan 11 low.

GBP/USD - 1.3542.. Despite staging a rebound fm 1.3689 in Asia to 1.3717 at European open, cable tumbled by more than 1% due to market woes on UK fuel crisis n dlr's strength to a 8-month trough at 1.3523 in NY b4 stabilising.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred, Tue's break below this lvl suggests said move would head towards 1.3451 in early Oct. On the upside, only abv 1.3659 indicates temporary low is made, risk stronger correction twd 1.3750 in Oct.

Today, Tue's intra-day selloff n intra-day break of Jul's 1.3673 low (now res) to 1.3521 signals MT decline fm 2021 peak at 1.4250 would head to 1.34 75, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would keep price abv 1.3451. Only abv 1.3610 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger retracement twd 1.3659.