Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Sep 2021 00:15GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.3825
55 HR EMA
1.3808
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
66
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.3932 - Aug 06 European high.
1.3891 - Sep high (3rd).
1.3862 - Thur's high.
Support
1.3807 - Last Tue's high (now sup).
1.3784 - Wed's NY high (now sup).
1.3754 - Thur's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3844.. Cable regained traction in Europe after a retreat to 1.3754 in Asia as London traders bought sterling broadly after UK MPs backed PM Johnson's tax hikes. Cable rallied to 1.3850 in NY morning n later 1.3862.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's rally to 1.3983 (Jul), then back down to 1.3602 in Aug n subsequent rally to 1.3891 last Fri suggests choppy trading abv 1.3573 would continue n may head twd 1.3983, abv, 1.4040/50.
Today, sterling's impressive rally fm 1.3727 (Wed) to as high as 1.3862 signals pullback fm Sep's 1.3891 high has ended n rising hourly indicators suggest upside bias remains for re-test of 1.3891, abv would extend marginally, reckon 1.3932 would hold. Below 1.3807/10 signals top made, 1.3784, 1.3754.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
