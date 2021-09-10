Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Sep 2021 00:15GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.3825

55 HR EMA

1.3808

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.3932 - Aug 06 European high.

1.3891 - Sep high (3rd).

1.3862 - Thur's high.

Support

1.3807 - Last Tue's high (now sup).

1.3784 - Wed's NY high (now sup).

1.3754 - Thur's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3844.. Cable regained traction in Europe after a retreat to 1.3754 in Asia as London traders bought sterling broadly after UK MPs backed PM Johnson's tax hikes. Cable rallied to 1.3850 in NY morning n later 1.3862.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's rally to 1.3983 (Jul), then back down to 1.3602 in Aug n subsequent rally to 1.3891 last Fri suggests choppy trading abv 1.3573 would continue n may head twd 1.3983, abv, 1.4040/50.

Today, sterling's impressive rally fm 1.3727 (Wed) to as high as 1.3862 signals pullback fm Sep's 1.3891 high has ended n rising hourly indicators suggest upside bias remains for re-test of 1.3891, abv would extend marginally, reckon 1.3932 would hold. Below 1.3807/10 signals top made, 1.3784, 1.3754.