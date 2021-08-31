Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 31 Aug 2021 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.3757
55 HR EMA
1.3748
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 decline.
Resistance
1.3878 - Aug 16 high.
1.3826 - Aug 16 NY morning low (now res).
1.3781 - Last week's high (Fri).
Support
1.3734 - Mon's low.
1.3703 - Last Fri's NY low.
1.3679 - Last Fri's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3758.. Cable swung sideways in subdued Asian morning below Fri's 1.3781 high, price met selling interest at 1.3775 at European open n hit session lows of 1.3734 in NY morning b4 rebounding to 1.3767.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied back to 1.39 83 (Jul), to 1.3602 in Aug would re-test 1.3573, break extends MT fall fm 1.4250 to 1.3460, then 1.3305/06. Only abv 1.3877 may head back twd 1.3983 in Sep.
Today, Mon's rebound fm 1.3734 suggests pullback fm 1.3781 has ended n recent rise fm 1.3602 (Aug low) would head twd 1.3826, 'bullish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 1.3877 n yield decline. Below 1.3720 indicates temp. top is made n risks retrace. of said upmove to 1.3679/84 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
