Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 31 Aug 2021 00:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.3757

55 HR EMA

1.3748

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

51

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

One more rise b4 decline.

Resistance

1.3878 - Aug 16 high.

1.3826 - Aug 16 NY morning low (now res).

1.3781 - Last week's high (Fri).

Support

1.3734 - Mon's low.

1.3703 - Last Fri's NY low.

1.3679 - Last Fri's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3758.. Cable swung sideways in subdued Asian morning below Fri's 1.3781 high, price met selling interest at 1.3775 at European open n hit session lows of 1.3734 in NY morning b4 rebounding to 1.3767.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied back to 1.39 83 (Jul), to 1.3602 in Aug would re-test 1.3573, break extends MT fall fm 1.4250 to 1.3460, then 1.3305/06. Only abv 1.3877 may head back twd 1.3983 in Sep.

Today, Mon's rebound fm 1.3734 suggests pullback fm 1.3781 has ended n recent rise fm 1.3602 (Aug low) would head twd 1.3826, 'bullish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 1.3877 n yield decline. Below 1.3720 indicates temp. top is made n risks retrace. of said upmove to 1.3679/84 later.