Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 19 Aug 2021 00:50GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.3757
55 HR EMA
1.3732
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 decline resumes.
Resistance
1.3828 - Mon's low (now res).
1.3786 - Wed's high.
1.3770 - Wed's NY morning high.
Support
1.3726 - Tue's low.
1.3691 - Jul 22 low.
1.3655 - Jul 19 low.
GBP/USD - 1.3736.. Despite rebounding fm 1.3729 (AUS) to 1.3759 in Asia on Wed, the pound retreated to 1.3731 on soft UK CPI data b4 rising to session highs of 1.3786 in NY after less hawkish minutes b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, subsequent rally to 1.3983 in late Jul confirms low has been made but last week's decline would head back to 1.3730 (61.8% r) but 1.3642 may hold. Abv 1.3983, 1.4052.
Today, cable's renewed weakness at Asian open suggests re-test of Wed's 3-week low at 1.3726 would be seen, break extends decline fm Jul's peak at 1.39 83 to 1.3665/70, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.3635 n bring correction .Only abv 1.3786 signals temp. low, risks 1.3828.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
