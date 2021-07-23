Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 23 Jul 2021 00:17GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down.
Daily Indicators
Falling.
21 HR EMA
1.3753
55 HR EMA
1.3722
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly Indicators
Easing FM o/bot.
13 HR RSI
66
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with a neutral bias.
Resistance
1.3832 - 38.2% r of 1.4250-1.3573.
1.3800 - Last Tue's low (now res).
1.3787 - Thur's high.
Support
1.3715 - Hourly sup.
1.3691 - Thur's low.
1.3642 - Wed's Asian high (now sup).
GBP/USD - 1.3774. Despite initial retreat to 1.3691 following early rise FM 1.3573 (Tue) to 1.3723 Wed, cable rose steadily to 1.3787 on 'active' buying in sterling after ECB's dovish hold b4 retreating to 1.3741.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3733 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n Tue's fall to 1.3573 suggests a stronger retracement of MT up move to 1.3566 would be seen but 1.3451 may hold. Only a daily close abv 1.3911 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4001.
Today, cable's rally fm 1.3573 to 1.3787 suggests MT downtrend has made a temp. low n said Thur's high needs to hold for the prospect of retrace. of up move fm 1.3573 to 1.3677 but 1.3642 should remain intact. Abv 1.3787 risks marginal gain but 'bearish divergences' on hourly techs should cap price below 1.3832.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
