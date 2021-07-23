Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 23 Jul 2021 00:17GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down.

Daily Indicators

Falling.

21 HR EMA

1.3753

55 HR EMA

1.3722

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly Indicators

Easing FM o/bot.

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with a neutral bias.

Resistance

1.3832 - 38.2% r of 1.4250-1.3573.

1.3800 - Last Tue's low (now res).

1.3787 - Thur's high.

Support

1.3715 - Hourly sup.

1.3691 - Thur's low.

1.3642 - Wed's Asian high (now sup).

GBP/USD - 1.3774. Despite initial retreat to 1.3691 following early rise FM 1.3573 (Tue) to 1.3723 Wed, cable rose steadily to 1.3787 on 'active' buying in sterling after ECB's dovish hold b4 retreating to 1.3741.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3733 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n Tue's fall to 1.3573 suggests a stronger retracement of MT up move to 1.3566 would be seen but 1.3451 may hold. Only a daily close abv 1.3911 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4001.

Today, cable's rally fm 1.3573 to 1.3787 suggests MT downtrend has made a temp. low n said Thur's high needs to hold for the prospect of retrace. of up move fm 1.3573 to 1.3677 but 1.3642 should remain intact. Abv 1.3787 risks marginal gain but 'bearish divergences' on hourly techs should cap price below 1.3832.