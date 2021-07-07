Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Jul 2021 00:49GMT

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3820

55 HR EMA

1.3828

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Oversold

13 HR RSI

37

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with a downside bias.

Resistance

1.3898 - Tue's high.

1.3874 - Tue's NY high.

1.3852 - Tue's Asian low (now res).

Support

1.3773 - Tue's low.

1.3733 - Last Fri's 2-1/2 month low.

1.3670 - Apr low (12th).

GBP/USD - 1.3801. Although cable extended Mon's rise to 1.3898 at Euro-pean open day, price reversed direction due to broad-based USD's rally n later tumbled to as low as 1.3773 in NY partly on active selling in sterling crosses.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3733 last Fri confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would pressure price two chart obj. at 1.3670 after consolidation. Only a daily close abv 1.4001 signals 1st leg of correction over n risks stronger gain to 1.4074 but 1.4132 should cap upside.

Today, cable's selloff from 1.3898 to 1.3773 signals correction FM last Fri's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.3733 has ended n re-test of this lvl is seen, a break would head to 1.3705/15, as hourly oscillators are in o/sold territory, 1.3670 would hold. Only daily close abv 1.3835 risks gain to 1.3874, 1.3898.