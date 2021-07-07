Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Jul 2021 00:49GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3820
55 HR EMA
1.3828
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Oversold
13 HR RSI
37
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with a downside bias.
Resistance
1.3898 - Tue's high.
1.3874 - Tue's NY high.
1.3852 - Tue's Asian low (now res).
Support
1.3773 - Tue's low.
1.3733 - Last Fri's 2-1/2 month low.
1.3670 - Apr low (12th).
GBP/USD - 1.3801. Although cable extended Mon's rise to 1.3898 at Euro-pean open day, price reversed direction due to broad-based USD's rally n later tumbled to as low as 1.3773 in NY partly on active selling in sterling crosses.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3733 last Fri confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would pressure price two chart obj. at 1.3670 after consolidation. Only a daily close abv 1.4001 signals 1st leg of correction over n risks stronger gain to 1.4074 but 1.4132 should cap upside.
Today, cable's selloff from 1.3898 to 1.3773 signals correction FM last Fri's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.3733 has ended n re-test of this lvl is seen, a break would head to 1.3705/15, as hourly oscillators are in o/sold territory, 1.3670 would hold. Only daily close abv 1.3835 risks gain to 1.3874, 1.3898.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
Gold clings to near three-week high as US Treasury yields drop
Gold prices gained some traction on Wednesday amid risk-off trade in the global equity market. XAU/USD traded near the $1.800 mark, supported by a drop in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark yields fell to their lowest in more than three months.
SafeMoon Price looks to rally 26% as it bounces off key support level
SafeMoon price bounced off $0.00000295 support floor on July 2 but failed to pull through, which led to a brief decline below it. A quick recovery above the same barrier indicates a show of strength, suggesting further upswing is likely.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.