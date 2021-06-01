Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 01 Jun 2021 00:41GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.4203
55 HR EMA
1.4188
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
1.4308 - 50% Proj. of 1.3801-1.4233 FM 1.4092.
1.4263 - 100% Proj. of 1.4092-1.4218 FM 1.4137.
1.4241 - Feb's near a 34-month high.
Support
1.4185 - Prev. hourly res (now sup).
1.4137 - Last Fri's low.
1.4092 - Last week's low (Thur).
GBP/USD - 1.4222.. Although cable swung broadly sideways in Asia n fell briefly to 1.4165 in European morning on cross-selling in sterling, price later rallied in holiday-thin N. American session to 1.4218 on USD's weakness.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Having said that, cable's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 (Apr) n then gain to 1.4233 in May would re-test 1.4241, a break would extend uptrend from 1.1412 to 2018 peak at 1.4377 (Apr) in late Jun/Jul. A daily close below 1.4006 signals top made n heads two 1.3801.
Today, cable's intra-day break of 1.2218 in Australia suggests gain two 2021 peak at 1.4241 would be seen, as hourly indicators would display 'bearish divergences' on such move, reckon 1.4263 would cap upside n yield minor correction later. Below 1.4165 signals top is made n heads back to 1.4137, then 1.4092.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.2200, eyes on Eurozone CPI, US PMI
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as bulls take a breather after two-month uptrend. Strong US Treasury yields fail to trigger US dollar rebound amid stimulus hopes. Eurozone inflation eagerly awaited ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.4250 as US dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is off the three-year highs, trading below 1.4250 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Optimism around the UK reopening continues to keep the pound underpinned. UK/US Manufacturing PMIs and Brexit headlines eyed.
Gold’s rally to $1930 likely at risk, as Treasury yields rebound
Gold price ended May with an 8% gain, recording the best monthly rise in ten, courtesy of the dovish Fed expectations and a broad surge in the commodity complex. Gold awaits the Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh cues.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.