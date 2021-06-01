Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 01 Jun 2021 00:41GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.4203

55 HR EMA

1.4188

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

64

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

1.4308 - 50% Proj. of 1.3801-1.4233 FM 1.4092.

1.4263 - 100% Proj. of 1.4092-1.4218 FM 1.4137.

1.4241 - Feb's near a 34-month high.

Support

1.4185 - Prev. hourly res (now sup).

1.4137 - Last Fri's low.

1.4092 - Last week's low (Thur).

GBP/USD - 1.4222.. Although cable swung broadly sideways in Asia n fell briefly to 1.4165 in European morning on cross-selling in sterling, price later rallied in holiday-thin N. American session to 1.4218 on USD's weakness.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Having said that, cable's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 (Apr) n then gain to 1.4233 in May would re-test 1.4241, a break would extend uptrend from 1.1412 to 2018 peak at 1.4377 (Apr) in late Jun/Jul. A daily close below 1.4006 signals top made n heads two 1.3801.

Today, cable's intra-day break of 1.2218 in Australia suggests gain two 2021 peak at 1.4241 would be seen, as hourly indicators would display 'bearish divergences' on such move, reckon 1.4263 would cap upside n yield minor correction later. Below 1.4165 signals top is made n heads back to 1.4137, then 1.4092.