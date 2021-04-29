Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 29 Apr 2021 00:48GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.3919

55 HR EMA

1.3903

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Getting o/bot

13 HR RSI

68

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

1.4035 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3670-1.4009 fm 1.3825.

1.4009 - Last Tue's 1-1/2 month high.

1.3974 - 80.9% r of 1.4009-1.3825.

Support

1.3929 - Mon's high (now sup).

1.3890 - Hourly sup.

1.3859 - Tue's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3958.. Although cable fell FM 1.3914 in Aust. to 1.3862 in Europe y'day, price erased intra-day losses n rallied to 1.3922 in NY morning, then to 1.3951 on Fed's dovish hold. The pair then gained to 1.3959 today.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Having said that, last week's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 n then retreat to 1.3825 suggests consolidation is in store. Abv 1.4009 may head back to 1.4182 while a daily close below 1.3809 yields weakness two 1.3670.

Today, cable's break of 1.3929 reses to 1.3959 today n with current price trading abv the 21-hr n 55-hr emas suggests pullback FM Apr's 1.4009 high has possibly ended at 1.3825 earlier n marginal rise would be seen, as hourly indicators would display 'bearish divergences', 1.4025/35 should hold, yield retreat