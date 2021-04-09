Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 09 Apr 2021 00:22GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3743
55 HR EMA
1.3768
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
46
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
1.3866 - Tue's NY high.
1.3839 - Wed's high.
1.3793 - Hourly res.
Support
1.3719 - Thur's low.
1.3707 - Mar 30 low.
1.3671 - Mar 25 6-week low.
GBP/USD - 1.3740.. Cable went through a roller-coaster ride y'day. Price gained fm 1.3733 to 1.3782 in European morning n then fell to 1.3719 on cross- selling in sterling. The pair then recovered to 1.3773 in NY b4 retreating again.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3671 in Mar signals top is made n stronger retracement to twd 1.3566 would be seen. Only a weekly close abv 1.3956 signals temp. low made n risks 1.4001/05.
Today, as y'day's 1.3719 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent rebound suggests decline fm Tue's 1.3919 high has possibly made a temporary low n abv 1.3782 would bring stronger retracement to 1.3820/30 but 1.3866 should hold, yield retreat. Below 1.3700/07, 1.3671.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
