Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 31 Mar 2021 00:28GMT

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3742

55 HR EMA

1.3755

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

1.3812 - Last Fri's high

1.3783 - Tue's high

1.3755 - Mon's low (now res)

Support

1.3707 - Tue's n last Thur's NY low

1.3671 - Last Thur's 6-week low

1.3610 - Jan 26 low

GBP/USD - 1.3744.. Although cable recovered to 1.3783 in Asia, price met renewed selling n fell to 1.3743 in European morning. The pair then ratcheted lower to 1.3707 in NY on usd's strength b4 rebounding to 1.3745 nr the close.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3671 last week signals top is made n stronger retracement to twd 1.3566 would be seen. Only weekly close abv 1.3877 signals temp. low is made n risks 1.3958, 1.4001/05.

Today, although cable's rebound after fall fm Mon's 1.3847 high to retrace upmove fm last Thur's 1.3671 low to 1.3707 y'day suggests minor temp. bottom is made, as long as 1.3755/60 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 1.3695/00, then 1.3671. Abv 1.3783 risks 1.3812, 1.3847.