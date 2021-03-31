Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 31 Mar 2021 00:28GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3742
55 HR EMA
1.3755
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.3812 - Last Fri's high
1.3783 - Tue's high
1.3755 - Mon's low (now res)
Support
1.3707 - Tue's n last Thur's NY low
1.3671 - Last Thur's 6-week low
1.3610 - Jan 26 low
GBP/USD - 1.3744.. Although cable recovered to 1.3783 in Asia, price met renewed selling n fell to 1.3743 in European morning. The pair then ratcheted lower to 1.3707 in NY on usd's strength b4 rebounding to 1.3745 nr the close.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3671 last week signals top is made n stronger retracement to twd 1.3566 would be seen. Only weekly close abv 1.3877 signals temp. low is made n risks 1.3958, 1.4001/05.
Today, although cable's rebound after fall fm Mon's 1.3847 high to retrace upmove fm last Thur's 1.3671 low to 1.3707 y'day suggests minor temp. bottom is made, as long as 1.3755/60 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 1.3695/00, then 1.3671. Abv 1.3783 risks 1.3812, 1.3847.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
