Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 19 Mar 202100:40GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.3932
55 HR EMA
1.3926
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
43
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.4001 - Thur's high.
1.3977 - Thur's Asian high.
1.3952 - Hourly res.
Support
1.3897 - Thur's low.
1.3852 - Wed's low.
1.3809 - Tue's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3913.. Although cable gained to 1.3977 at Asian open, then rose to 1.4001 at European open y'day on cross-buying in sterling, price then fell to 1.3897 in NY after BoE's dovish hold b4 recovering to 1.3952.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3779 in Mar signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisasaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30.
Today, despite cable's rise fm this week's low at 1.3809 (Tue) to 1.4001 y'day, subsequent fall to 1.3897 suggests choppy trading inside recent 1.3779- 1.4005 broad range would continue with downside bias for weakness to 1.3852 but below needed to head to 1.3809/10. Only abv 1.3977 risks gain to 1.4001/05.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
