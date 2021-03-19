Daily GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 19 Mar 202100:40GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

1.3932

55 HR EMA

1.3926

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

1.4001 - Thur's high.

1.3977 - Thur's Asian high.

1.3952 - Hourly res.

Support

1.3897 - Thur's low.

1.3852 - Wed's low.

1.3809 - Tue's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3913.. Although cable gained to 1.3977 at Asian open, then rose to 1.4001 at European open y'day on cross-buying in sterling, price then fell to 1.3897 in NY after BoE's dovish hold b4 recovering to 1.3952.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3779 in Mar signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisasaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30.

Today, despite cable's rise fm this week's low at 1.3809 (Tue) to 1.4001 y'day, subsequent fall to 1.3897 suggests choppy trading inside recent 1.3779- 1.4005 broad range would continue with downside bias for weakness to 1.3852 but below needed to head to 1.3809/10. Only abv 1.3977 risks gain to 1.4001/05.