Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Mar 2021 01:01GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.3937
55 HR EMA
1.3969
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
44
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy swings b4 one more fall
Resistance
1.4055 - Last Tue's low (now res)
1.4026 - Last Fri's high (AUS)
1.3999 - Mon's high
Support
1.3889 - Last Fri's 1-week low
1.3853 - 50% proj. of 1.3182-1.3889 fm 1.3999
1.3830 - Feb 17 low
GBP/USD - 1.3929.. Cable swung wildly in volatile Mon's session. Price initially recovered to 1.3999 in Asia n fell to 1.3928 Europe b4 rebounding to 1.3978 after upbeat UK PMI n later 'ratcheted' lower to 1.3905 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 last Wed, subsequent fall to 1.3889 (Fri) signals temporary top is made n would head to 1.3830, a daily close below there would bring stronger retrace. to 1.3776, 1.3566. Only abv 1.4241 yields 1.4377.
Today, cable's weakness to 1.3905 suggests recovery fm 1.3889 (Fri) has ended n decline fm last Wed's 34-month peak at 1.4241 would resume, 'bullish con vergences' on hourly indicators should keep price abv 1.3830. Only a daily close abv 1.3999 may risk stronger retracement to 1.4026, break, 1.4055/65 b4 down.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 100-DMA amid firmer USD, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD drops to 100-day SMA near 1.2020, which acted as strong support in early February. Gold's sell-off continues with prices hitting the lowest since June 2020. The US dollar draws bids on strong US data and losses in the S&P 500 futures. Eurozone CPI awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.39 amid covid strain concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD sellers refresh the lowest levels since February 18 below 1.39, print four-day losing streak. UK traces covid strains from Brazil. Also, favoring the sterling sellers could be the cautious sentiment ahead of US stimulus and the UK’s annual budget.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.