Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Mar 2021 01:01GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

1.3937

55 HR EMA

1.3969

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

44

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy swings b4 one more fall

Resistance

1.4055 - Last Tue's low (now res)

1.4026 - Last Fri's high (AUS)

1.3999 - Mon's high

Support

1.3889 - Last Fri's 1-week low

1.3853 - 50% proj. of 1.3182-1.3889 fm 1.3999

1.3830 - Feb 17 low

GBP/USD - 1.3929.. Cable swung wildly in volatile Mon's session. Price initially recovered to 1.3999 in Asia n fell to 1.3928 Europe b4 rebounding to 1.3978 after upbeat UK PMI n later 'ratcheted' lower to 1.3905 in NY session.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 last Wed, subsequent fall to 1.3889 (Fri) signals temporary top is made n would head to 1.3830, a daily close below there would bring stronger retrace. to 1.3776, 1.3566. Only abv 1.4241 yields 1.4377.

Today, cable's weakness to 1.3905 suggests recovery fm 1.3889 (Fri) has ended n decline fm last Wed's 34-month peak at 1.4241 would resume, 'bullish con vergences' on hourly indicators should keep price abv 1.3830. Only a daily close abv 1.3999 may risk stronger retracement to 1.4026, break, 1.4055/65 b4 down.