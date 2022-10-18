Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 18 Oct 2022 00:24GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
0.9808
55 HR EMA
0.9775
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Getting o/bot.
13 HR RSI
69
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias
Resistance
0.9926 - Oct 06 high.
0.9884 - 100% proj. of 0.9632-0.9808 fm 0.9708.
0.9852 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9808 - Last Fri's top (now sup).
0.9770 - Mon's European morning high (now sup).
0.9708 - Last Fri's low.
EUR/USD - 0.9847.. Although euro swung sideways on Mon in Asia, price caught a bid in NY session as intra-day rally in U.S. stocks boosted risk senti- ment, the pair then rallied fm 0.9731 at NY open to session highs of 0.9852.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9537 in late Sep suggests price would head twd 0.9437, reckon 0.9300 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9999 signals temp. low is made, risks 1.0050, break, 1.0185/95 in Nov/Dec.
Today, euro's fall fm Oct's 0.9999 high to 0.9632 last week (Thur) signals early correction from Sep's 20-year trough at 0.9537 has possibly ended, Mon's rally abv 0.9808 to 0.9852 sugegsts further choppy sideways swings may con- tinue n gain twd 0.9884 likely but 0.9926 should hold. Below 0.9808, 0.9808/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
