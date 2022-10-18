Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 18 Oct 2022 00:24GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

0.9808

55 HR EMA

0.9775

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly indicators

Getting o/bot.

13 HR RSI

69

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

0.9926 - Oct 06 high.

0.9884 - 100% proj. of 0.9632-0.9808 fm 0.9708.

0.9852 - Mon's high.

Support

0.9808 - Last Fri's top (now sup).

0.9770 - Mon's European morning high (now sup).

0.9708 - Last Fri's low.

EUR/USD - 0.9847.. Although euro swung sideways on Mon in Asia, price caught a bid in NY session as intra-day rally in U.S. stocks boosted risk senti- ment, the pair then rallied fm 0.9731 at NY open to session highs of 0.9852.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9537 in late Sep suggests price would head twd 0.9437, reckon 0.9300 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9999 signals temp. low is made, risks 1.0050, break, 1.0185/95 in Nov/Dec.

Today, euro's fall fm Oct's 0.9999 high to 0.9632 last week (Thur) signals early correction from Sep's 20-year trough at 0.9537 has possibly ended, Mon's rally abv 0.9808 to 0.9852 sugegsts further choppy sideways swings may con- tinue n gain twd 0.9884 likely but 0.9926 should hold. Below 0.9808, 0.9808/10.