Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 12 Oct 2022 00:50GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s.

21 HR EMA

0.9713

55 HR EMA

0.9727

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

0.9816 - Last Fri's high.

0.9774 - Tue's high.

0.9753 - Mon's high.

Support

0.9672 - Tue's low.

0.9636 - Sep 29 low.

0.9602 - Last Wed's European morning high (now sup).

EUR/USD - 0.9705.. Trading euro was tricky y'day as despite extending recent decline to 0.9672 in Asia, price rebounded to 0.9737 in Europe b4 retreat- ing to 0.9692 in NY but only to rally in tandem with U.S. stocks to 0.9774.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9537 in late Sep suggests price would head twd 0.9437, reckon 0.9300 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9999 signals temp. low is made, risks 1.0050, break, 1.0185/95 in Nov/Dec.

Today, euro's selloff fm last week's 0.9999 high to 0.9672 suggests cor- rection fm Sep's 0.9537 low has ended, despite rebound to 0.9774, subsequent GBP-led fall to 0.9695 in NY has retained bearishness, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would prevent steep fall below 0.9636. Abv 0.9774, 0.9800/10.