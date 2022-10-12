Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Oct 2022 00:50GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s.
21 HR EMA
0.9713
55 HR EMA
0.9727
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
0.9816 - Last Fri's high.
0.9774 - Tue's high.
0.9753 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9672 - Tue's low.
0.9636 - Sep 29 low.
0.9602 - Last Wed's European morning high (now sup).
EUR/USD - 0.9705.. Trading euro was tricky y'day as despite extending recent decline to 0.9672 in Asia, price rebounded to 0.9737 in Europe b4 retreat- ing to 0.9692 in NY but only to rally in tandem with U.S. stocks to 0.9774.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9537 in late Sep suggests price would head twd 0.9437, reckon 0.9300 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9999 signals temp. low is made, risks 1.0050, break, 1.0185/95 in Nov/Dec.
Today, euro's selloff fm last week's 0.9999 high to 0.9672 suggests cor- rection fm Sep's 0.9537 low has ended, despite rebound to 0.9774, subsequent GBP-led fall to 0.9695 in NY has retained bearishness, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would prevent steep fall below 0.9636. Abv 0.9774, 0.9800/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
