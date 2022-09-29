Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 29 Sep 2022 00:55GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
0.9666
55 HR EMA
0.9647
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Turning down.
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
0.9851 - Last Fri's high.
0.9810 - Last Thur's low (now res).
0.9750 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9670 - Tue's high (now sup).
0.9637 - Prev. hourly res (now sup).
0.9600 - Wed's Asian high (now sup).
EUR/USD - 0.9692.. Although euro met renewed selling at 0.9600 at Asian open y'day n ratcheted lower to a fresh 2-decade low of 0.9537 in Europe, price later rallied due to selloff in U.S. yield n usd to 0.9750 in NY b4 easing.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9669 last week suggests the pair would head twd 0.9500, reckon 0.9437 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9810 signals temp. low is made, risks 0.9908, break, 1.0000/10.
Today, euro's rebound fm 0.9537 to as high as 0.9750 Wed signals recent downtrend has made a temp. low, however, intra-day retreat in Asia suggests consolidation with downside bias is seen, below 0.9637 may head back to 0.9600 but 0.9570 would hold. Only abv 0.9750 extends to 0.9775 but 0.9810 would cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
