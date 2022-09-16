Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Sep 2022 00:53GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
0.9993
55 HR EMA
1.0002
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
57
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.0105 - Mon's NY low (now res).
1.0076 - 50% r of 1.0197-0.9956.
1.0023 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9956 - Wed's low.
0.9932 - Last Thur's low.
0.9865 - Last Tue's fresh 20-year low.
EUR/USD - 1.0006.. Although euro's extended Weds' near term fall fm 1.00 23 to 0.9957 at European open, intra-day rebound on broad-based profit taking in usd lifted price to 1.0018 in early NY tradiing b4 later moving sideways.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9865 last week suggests the pair would head twd 0.9800 later, reckon 0.9700 should hold. Last Fri's gain to 1.0113 would yield choppy swings b4 down n only daily close abv 1.0176 risks 1.0293.
Today, euro's fall fm Mon's 3-week 1.0197 high to 0.9956 (Wed) signals correction fm Sep's fresh 20-year trough at 0.9865 has ended n test of pivotal sup at 0.9932 is envisaged, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would keep price abv 0.9865. Only a daily close abv 1.0023 risks 1.0076 but 1.0105 may hold.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to multi-decade lows below 1.1400
GBP/USD extended its slide and touched a fresh multi-decade low below 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Friday. On top of the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, the intense flight to safety weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US sentiment data.
EUR/USD drops toward 0.9950 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward the lower end of its weekly range near mid-0.9900s. The dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows and forces the pair to stretch lower as focus shifts to the UoM's US Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Gold refreshes multi-year lows below $1,660
Following a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since April 2020 below $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory above 3.4%, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Shiba Inu confirms a 25% crash
Shiba Inu price has been waiting to find a perfect support level for months after its recent explosive move. Despite undoing the gains of the last rally, SHIB has not reached a stable foothold.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Every 0.1% deviation in inflation gauge to trigger wild dollar moves Premium
Early fireworks on Friday – that is what US Consumer Sentiment Index promises traders, and for several good reasons. It is hard to exaggerate the spotlight put on this release.