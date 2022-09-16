Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 16 Sep 2022 00:53GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences.

21 HR EMA

0.9993

55 HR EMA

1.0002

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

57

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.0105 - Mon's NY low (now res).

1.0076 - 50% r of 1.0197-0.9956.

1.0023 - Wed's high.

Support

0.9956 - Wed's low.

0.9932 - Last Thur's low.

0.9865 - Last Tue's fresh 20-year low.

EUR/USD - 1.0006.. Although euro's extended Weds' near term fall fm 1.00 23 to 0.9957 at European open, intra-day rebound on broad-based profit taking in usd lifted price to 1.0018 in early NY tradiing b4 later moving sideways.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9865 last week suggests the pair would head twd 0.9800 later, reckon 0.9700 should hold. Last Fri's gain to 1.0113 would yield choppy swings b4 down n only daily close abv 1.0176 risks 1.0293.

Today, euro's fall fm Mon's 3-week 1.0197 high to 0.9956 (Wed) signals correction fm Sep's fresh 20-year trough at 0.9865 has ended n test of pivotal sup at 0.9932 is envisaged, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would keep price abv 0.9865. Only a daily close abv 1.0023 risks 1.0076 but 1.0105 may hold.