Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Sep 2022 01:22GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences.

21 HR EMA

0.9999

55 HR EMA

0.9995

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

70

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Initial rise b4 retreat.

Resistance

1.0124 - Aug 03 low (now res).

1.0089 - Aug 26 high.

1.0078 - Last week's high (Wed).

Support

0.9986 - Tue's high (now sup).

0.9932 - Thur's low.

0.9865 - Tue's fresh 20-year low.



EUR/USD - 1.0052.. Euro swung wildly in hectic Thur's session. Price initially rose to 1.0012 (AUS), then 1.0014 in Europe b4 retreaing to 0.9977, then climbing to 1.0030 b4 briefly tumbling to 0.9932 in NY morning n rebounded.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped correction, below 0.9901, 0.9800. Only abv 1.0089 risks gain to 1.0280/90.

Today, euro's rise to 1.0030 Thur recent downtrend has made a temp. low at Wed's 20-year trough at 0.9865 n despite s brief but sharp fall to 0.9932 in post-ECB NY morning, intra-day rally abv 1.0030 in Asia would bring stronger retrace. twd 1.0089 b4 down. Below 0.9986, 0.9932. Only abv 1.0089 risks 1.0124.