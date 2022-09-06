Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Sep 2022 01:09GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
0.9937
55 HR EMA
0.9948
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
66
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.0033 - Last Fri's high.
1.0009 - Last Thur's NY low (now res).
0.9972 - Last Wed's low (now res).
Support
0.9943 - Mon's European high (now sup).
0.9901 - Aug 23 fresh 20-year trough.
0.9855 - 50% proj. of 1.0368-0.9901 fm 1.0089.
EUR/USD - 0.9965.. Although euro remained on the back foot n fell fm 0.99 48 in NZ Mon, price easily penetrated Aug's 0.9901 low to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9877 in Asia b4 rebounding to 0.9943 in Europe on short-covering in euro.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped correction, below 0.9901, 0.9800. Only abv 1.0089 risks gain to 1.0280/90.
Today, euro's rally abv 0.9943 on positive Yamal-European pipeline news in Australia signals recent downtrend has made a temp. low n abv 1.0000 handle would bring stronger retracement twd 1.0033, however, o/bot readings on hourly indicators should cap price below 1.0078. Below 0.9911/13 would re-test 0.9877, 0.9855.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
