Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 06 Sep 2022 01:09GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences

21 HR EMA

0.9937

55 HR EMA

0.9948

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.0033 - Last Fri's high.

1.0009 - Last Thur's NY low (now res).

0.9972 - Last Wed's low (now res).

Support

0.9943 - Mon's European high (now sup).

0.9901 - Aug 23 fresh 20-year trough.

0.9855 - 50% proj. of 1.0368-0.9901 fm 1.0089.

EUR/USD - 0.9965.. Although euro remained on the back foot n fell fm 0.99 48 in NZ Mon, price easily penetrated Aug's 0.9901 low to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9877 in Asia b4 rebounding to 0.9943 in Europe on short-covering in euro.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped correction, below 0.9901, 0.9800. Only abv 1.0089 risks gain to 1.0280/90.



Today, euro's rally abv 0.9943 on positive Yamal-European pipeline news in Australia signals recent downtrend has made a temp. low n abv 1.0000 handle would bring stronger retracement twd 1.0033, however, o/bot readings on hourly indicators should cap price below 1.0078. Below 0.9911/13 would re-test 0.9877, 0.9855.