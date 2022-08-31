Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 31 Aug 2022 00:34GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.0015
55 HR EMA
1.0001
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.0124 - Aug 03 low (now res.
1.0089 - Last Fri's high.
1.0054 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9983 - Tue's low.
0.9947 - Last Fri's low.
0.9901 - Last Tue's fresh 20-year trough.
EUR/USD - 1.0034.. Euro swung wildly below n abv the parity handle in directionless Tue's session. Despite initial weakness to 0.9983 in Asia, price rallied in Europe to 1.0054 b4 ratcheting down to 0.9983 on upbeat U.S. data.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped correction, below 0.9953, 0.9840/50. Only abv 1.0202 risks re-test of 1.0368.
Today, euro's rebound fm 0.9914 to 1.0054 suggests 'choppy' swings abv Aug's 20-year bottom at 0.9901 would continue, as long as 1.0089 holds, bearish- ness remains for weakness twd 0.9851 later this week. Below 0.9947 would head back twd 0.9914 n only abv 1.0054 may risk stronger gain to 1.0170/80.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
