Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 25 Aug 2022 00:33GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences

21 HR EMA

0.9961

55 HR EMA

0.9967

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

59

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall

Resistance

1.0095 - Last Fri's high

1.0046 - This week's high (Mon)

1.0018 - Tue's high

Support

0.9901 - Tue's fresh 20-year trough

0.9868 - 50% proj. of 1.0202-0.9901 fm 1.0018

0.9851 - 50% proj. of 1.0786-0.9953 fm 1.0268

EUR/USD - 0.9981.. Although euro ratcheted lower y'day to 0.9911 in NY morning following a strg rebound fm Tue's fresh 20-year trough at 0.9901 to 1.00 18, price briefly rallied to 1.0000 (Reuters) on usd's weakness b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped correction, below 0.9953, 0.9840/50. Only abv 1.0202 risks re-test of 1.0368.

Today, euro's rebound fm 0.9901 to 1.0018 suggests a temp. low is made n Wed's choppy swings may continue ahead of Fed Powell's speech on Fri, below 0.99 11 needed to extend downtrend twd 0.9868. Only daily close abv 1.0018 risks stronger retracement twd 1.0046, however, reckon 1.0070/80 would cap upside.