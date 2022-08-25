Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 25 Aug 2022 00:33GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
0.9961
55 HR EMA
0.9967
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall
Resistance
1.0095 - Last Fri's high
1.0046 - This week's high (Mon)
1.0018 - Tue's high
Support
0.9901 - Tue's fresh 20-year trough
0.9868 - 50% proj. of 1.0202-0.9901 fm 1.0018
0.9851 - 50% proj. of 1.0786-0.9953 fm 1.0268
EUR/USD - 0.9981.. Although euro ratcheted lower y'day to 0.9911 in NY morning following a strg rebound fm Tue's fresh 20-year trough at 0.9901 to 1.00 18, price briefly rallied to 1.0000 (Reuters) on usd's weakness b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped correction, below 0.9953, 0.9840/50. Only abv 1.0202 risks re-test of 1.0368.
Today, euro's rebound fm 0.9901 to 1.0018 suggests a temp. low is made n Wed's choppy swings may continue ahead of Fed Powell's speech on Fri, below 0.99 11 needed to extend downtrend twd 0.9868. Only daily close abv 1.0018 risks stronger retracement twd 1.0046, however, reckon 1.0070/80 would cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
Powell’s a bear at Jackson Hole
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is very likely to say nothing new at Jackson Hole today. It will be a long delivery however, and the preamble to the conclusion is likely to be very much about how inflation is a problem the whole world is facing.