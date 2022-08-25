Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 25 Aug 2022 00:33GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences

21 HR EMA

0.9961

55 HR EMA

0.9967

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

59

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall

Resistance

1.0095 - Last Fri's high
1.0046 - This week's high (Mon)
1.0018 - Tue's high

Support

0.9901 - Tue's fresh 20-year trough
0.9868 - 50% proj. of 1.0202-0.9901 fm 1.0018
0.9851 - 50% proj. of 1.0786-0.9953 fm 1.0268

EUR/USD - 0.9981.. Although euro ratcheted lower y'day to 0.9911 in NY morning following a strg rebound fm Tue's fresh 20-year trough at 0.9901 to 1.00 18, price briefly rallied to 1.0000 (Reuters) on usd's weakness b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped correction, below 0.9953, 0.9840/50. Only abv 1.0202 risks re-test of 1.0368.

Today, euro's rebound fm 0.9901 to 1.0018 suggests a temp. low is made n Wed's choppy swings may continue ahead of Fed Powell's speech on Fri, below 0.99 11 needed to extend downtrend twd 0.9868. Only daily close abv 1.0018 risks stronger retracement twd 1.0046, however, reckon 1.0070/80 would cap upside.

EURUSD

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data

EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data

EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed

GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.

GBP/USD News

Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium

Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole

Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.

Gold News

How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?

How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?

Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.

Read more

Powell’s a bear at Jackson Hole

Powell’s a bear at Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is very likely to say nothing new at Jackson Hole today. It will be a long delivery however, and the preamble to the conclusion is likely to be very much about how inflation is a problem the whole world is facing.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures