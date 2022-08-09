Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Aug 2022 00:11GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.0195

55 HR EMA

1.0195

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

51

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.0293 - Last Tue's near 4-week high.

1.0253 - Last Thur's high.

1.0221 - Mon's high.

Support

1.0142 - Last Fri's low.

1.0124 - Last week's low (Wed).

1.0097 - Jul 27 low.



EUR/USD - 1.0197.. Although euro moved narrowly initially y'day following selloff in post-NFP NY to 1.0142 Fri, price met buying at 1.0160 in Asia n then ratcheted higher to 1.0221 in NY on broad-based usd's weakness b4 retreating.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later next month, reckon 0.9640 should hold. Only a daily close abv 1.0360 confirms temporary low is made, risks 1.0462, abv, 1.0542.



Today, euro's rise fm 1.0142 to 1.0221 n then retreat to 1.0185 suggests choppy swings inside 1.0124-1.0253 broad rnage would continue with downside bias , below 1.0142 would bring re-test of 1.0124 but break needed to indicate correct ion fm 0.9953 over, 1.0097. Only abv 1.0221 risks 1.0253, break, 1.0275/85 later.