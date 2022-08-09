Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Aug 2022 00:11GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.0195
55 HR EMA
1.0195
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.0293 - Last Tue's near 4-week high.
1.0253 - Last Thur's high.
1.0221 - Mon's high.
Support
1.0142 - Last Fri's low.
1.0124 - Last week's low (Wed).
1.0097 - Jul 27 low.
EUR/USD - 1.0197.. Although euro moved narrowly initially y'day following selloff in post-NFP NY to 1.0142 Fri, price met buying at 1.0160 in Asia n then ratcheted higher to 1.0221 in NY on broad-based usd's weakness b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later next month, reckon 0.9640 should hold. Only a daily close abv 1.0360 confirms temporary low is made, risks 1.0462, abv, 1.0542.
Today, euro's rise fm 1.0142 to 1.0221 n then retreat to 1.0185 suggests choppy swings inside 1.0124-1.0253 broad rnage would continue with downside bias , below 1.0142 would bring re-test of 1.0124 but break needed to indicate correct ion fm 0.9953 over, 1.0097. Only abv 1.0221 risks 1.0253, break, 1.0275/85 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
