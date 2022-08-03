Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 03 Aug 2022 01:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.0195

55 HR EMA

1.0214

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Oversold

13 HR RSI

21

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

1.0254 -Last Fri's high

1.0216 - Tue's Euroepan morning low (now res)

1.0206 - Mon's low (now res)

Support

1.0147 - Last Fri's low

1.0097 - Last week's low (Wed)

1.0050 - Jul 14 Euroepan high (now sup)



EUR/USD - 1.0155.. Although euro briefly penetrated Mon's 1.0275 high to a near 4-week peak of 1.0293 on yen-led usd's weakness at Asian open, price due to safe-haven usd's bid on US/China tension n later tumbled to 1.0164 in NY.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's Long Term upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later next month, reckon 0.9640 should hold. Only a daily close abv 1.0360 confirms temporary low is made, risks 1.0462, abv, 1.0542.



Today, euro's selloff fm 1.0293 to as low as 1.0164 on the back of rally in US yields in reaction to hawkish Fed speak signals upmove fm 0.9953 (Jul) has made a top, below 1.0083 (61.8% r) would suggest correction is possibly over, 1.0048/50 later. Only a daily close abv 1.0206 may risk 1.0250/54 b4 retreat.