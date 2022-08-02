Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Aug 2022 00:20GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways.
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s.
21 HR EMA
1.0252
55 HR EMA
1.0229
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
56
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.0350 - May's low (now res).
1.0298 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9953-1.0278 fm 1.0087.
1.0278 - Jul 21 high.
Support
1.0226 - Mon's NY low.
1.0206 - Mon's low.
1.0147 - Last Fri's low.
EUR/USD - 1.0260.. The single currency caught a bid ahead of Asian open n 'ratcheted' higher in choppy fashion due to cross-selling in euro esp vs yen n gbp, however, price later climbed to a 1-week high of 1.0275 in NY b4 easing.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later next month, reckon 0.9640 should hold. Only a daily close abv 1.0360 confirms temporary low is made, risks 1.0462, abv, 1.0542.
Today, euro's erratic rise fm 1.0097 to 1.0275 suggests pullback fm 1.02 78 has ended n abv 1.0278 needed to extend upmove fm Jul's 0.9953 bottom twd 1.0300, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap euro below 1.0350. Below 1.0226 (NY low) may head back to 1.0206 but only break risks 1.0147/52.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!