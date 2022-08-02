Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Aug 2022 00:20GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways.

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s.

21 HR EMA

1.0252

55 HR EMA

1.0229

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

56

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.0350 - May's low (now res).

1.0298 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9953-1.0278 fm 1.0087.

1.0278 - Jul 21 high.

Support

1.0226 - Mon's NY low.

1.0206 - Mon's low.

1.0147 - Last Fri's low.

EUR/USD - 1.0260.. The single currency caught a bid ahead of Asian open n 'ratcheted' higher in choppy fashion due to cross-selling in euro esp vs yen n gbp, however, price later climbed to a 1-week high of 1.0275 in NY b4 easing.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later next month, reckon 0.9640 should hold. Only a daily close abv 1.0360 confirms temporary low is made, risks 1.0462, abv, 1.0542.

Today, euro's erratic rise fm 1.0097 to 1.0275 suggests pullback fm 1.02 78 has ended n abv 1.0278 needed to extend upmove fm Jul's 0.9953 bottom twd 1.0300, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap euro below 1.0350. Below 1.0226 (NY low) may head back to 1.0206 but only break risks 1.0147/52.