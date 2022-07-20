Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 20 Jul 2022 00:48GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways.
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s.
21 HR EMA
1.0219
55 HR EMA
1.0172
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Easing fm o/bot.
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.0350 - May's low (now res).
1.0296 - 50% proj. of 1.0121-1.0268 fm 1.0222.
1.0268 - Tue's high.
Support
1.0201 - Mon's high (now sup).
1.0175 - Mon's Euroepan morning high (now sup).
1.0121 - Tue's low.
EUR/USD - 1.0242.. Although euro remained on the back foot after a strong retreat fm Mon's 1.0201 high to 1.0121 (Asia), price jumped in Europe on Reuters news report of a possible 0.5% rate hike by the ECB n hit 1.0268 b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 last Thur suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later this month, reckon 0.9640 should hold. Only a daily close abv 1.0191 confirms temp. low is made, risks 1.0221, abv, 1.0350.
Today, Tue's impressive rally fm 1.0121 to a 12-day high of 1.0268 signals recent downtrend has made a low at last Thur's fresh 20-year bottom at 0.9953 n rising indicators may send price to 1.0290/00, 'bearish divergences' would cap the pair below 1.0350 n yield decline. A daily close below 1.0201 risks 1.0121.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
