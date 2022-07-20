Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 20 Jul 2022 00:48GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways.

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s.

21 HR EMA

1.0219

55 HR EMA

1.0172

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Easing fm o/bot.

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.0350 - May's low (now res).

1.0296 - 50% proj. of 1.0121-1.0268 fm 1.0222.

1.0268 - Tue's high.

Support

1.0201 - Mon's high (now sup).

1.0175 - Mon's Euroepan morning high (now sup).

1.0121 - Tue's low.

EUR/USD - 1.0242.. Although euro remained on the back foot after a strong retreat fm Mon's 1.0201 high to 1.0121 (Asia), price jumped in Europe on Reuters news report of a possible 0.5% rate hike by the ECB n hit 1.0268 b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 last Thur suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later this month, reckon 0.9640 should hold. Only a daily close abv 1.0191 confirms temp. low is made, risks 1.0221, abv, 1.0350.

Today, Tue's impressive rally fm 1.0121 to a 12-day high of 1.0268 signals recent downtrend has made a low at last Thur's fresh 20-year bottom at 0.9953 n rising indicators may send price to 1.0290/00, 'bearish divergences' would cap the pair below 1.0350 n yield decline. A daily close below 1.0201 risks 1.0121.