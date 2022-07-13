Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 13 Jul 2022 00:27GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Oversold

21 HR EMA

1.0041

55 HR EMA

1.0172

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.0156 - Hourly chart.

1.0117 - Last Fri's NY low (now res).

1.0073 - Tue's high.

Support

1.0000 - Tue's fresh 20-year low.

0.9978 - 50% proj. of 1.0190-1.0000 fm 1.0073.

0.9949 - 61.8% proj. of 1.0462-1.0073 fm 1.0189.



EUR/USD - 1.0029.. Although euro remained on the back foot after Mon's fall to a fresh 20-year low of 1.0035, traders pushed price to parity level in Europe b4 broad-based short covering sent price rallying back to 1.0073 in NY.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 1.0073 last Fri suggests price would test 'parity' handle this week, then 0.9860 later this month. Only a daily close abv 1.0276 confirms temporary low is made, risks 1.0360 b4 prospect of retreat.



Today, euro's intra-day retreat suggests recovery is over n below 1.0000 would pressure price to 0.9975, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators are expected to prevent steep fall n reckon 0.9945/50 would remain intact. Only a daily close abv 1.0073 risks stronger retrace. to 1.0117, possibly 1.0151/56.