Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 13 Jul 2022 00:27GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.0041
55 HR EMA
1.0172
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
43
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.0156 - Hourly chart.
1.0117 - Last Fri's NY low (now res).
1.0073 - Tue's high.
Support
1.0000 - Tue's fresh 20-year low.
0.9978 - 50% proj. of 1.0190-1.0000 fm 1.0073.
0.9949 - 61.8% proj. of 1.0462-1.0073 fm 1.0189.
EUR/USD - 1.0029.. Although euro remained on the back foot after Mon's fall to a fresh 20-year low of 1.0035, traders pushed price to parity level in Europe b4 broad-based short covering sent price rallying back to 1.0073 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 1.0073 last Fri suggests price would test 'parity' handle this week, then 0.9860 later this month. Only a daily close abv 1.0276 confirms temporary low is made, risks 1.0360 b4 prospect of retreat.
Today, euro's intra-day retreat suggests recovery is over n below 1.0000 would pressure price to 0.9975, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators are expected to prevent steep fall n reckon 0.9945/50 would remain intact. Only a daily close abv 1.0073 risks stronger retrace. to 1.0117, possibly 1.0151/56.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
