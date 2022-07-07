Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Jul 2022 00:50GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.0205
55 HR EMA
1.0265
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent downtrend
Resistance
1.0276 - Wed's high
1.0236 - Tue's low (now res)
1.0201 - Hourly chart
Support
1.0163 - Wed's fresh near 20-year low
1.0145 - 61.8% proj. of 1.0448-1.0236 fm 1.0276
1.0104 - 80.9% proj. of 1.0448-1.0236 fm 1.0276
EUR/USD - 1.0188.. Although euro swung sideways in Asia y'day following selloff to a near 20-year low of 1.0236 Tue, price met renewed selling in Europe at 1.0276 n tumbled to 1.0163 in NY morning b4 staging a minor recovery.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan). Euro's selloff on Tue due to safe-haven usd buying would pressure price to 1.0213 next, then twd 1.0078 (61.8% proj. of 1.1495-1.03 50 measured fm 1.0786. Only weekly close abv 1.0350 risks retrace. twd 1.0488.
Today, as Wed's 1.0163 low was also accompanied with bullish convergences on hourly indicators, subsequent recovery would bring initial range trading b4 downtrend resumes, reckon 1.0100/10 would remain intact n yield a much-needed minor correction. Only abv 1.0236 risks stronger retrace. to 1.0271/76 b4 down.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!