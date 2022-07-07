Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Jul 2022 00:50GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences

21 HR EMA

1.0205

55 HR EMA

1.0265

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

38

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent downtrend

Resistance

1.0276 - Wed's high

1.0236 - Tue's low (now res)

1.0201 - Hourly chart

Support

1.0163 - Wed's fresh near 20-year low

1.0145 - 61.8% proj. of 1.0448-1.0236 fm 1.0276

1.0104 - 80.9% proj. of 1.0448-1.0236 fm 1.0276

EUR/USD - 1.0188.. Although euro swung sideways in Asia y'day following selloff to a near 20-year low of 1.0236 Tue, price met renewed selling in Europe at 1.0276 n tumbled to 1.0163 in NY morning b4 staging a minor recovery.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan). Euro's selloff on Tue due to safe-haven usd buying would pressure price to 1.0213 next, then twd 1.0078 (61.8% proj. of 1.1495-1.03 50 measured fm 1.0786. Only weekly close abv 1.0350 risks retrace. twd 1.0488.



Today, as Wed's 1.0163 low was also accompanied with bullish convergences on hourly indicators, subsequent recovery would bring initial range trading b4 downtrend resumes, reckon 1.0100/10 would remain intact n yield a much-needed minor correction. Only abv 1.0236 risks stronger retrace. to 1.0271/76 b4 down.