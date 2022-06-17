Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 17 Jun 2022 00:11GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways.

Daily indicators

Neutral.

21 HR EMA

1.0507

55 HR EMA

1.0476

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly indicators

Easing fm o/bot.

13 HR RSI

64

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.0661 - 70.7% r of 1.0786-1.0360.

1.0642 - Last Fri's high.

1.0601 - Thur's high.

Support

1.0507 - Wed's top (now sup).

1.0469 - Wed's post-FOMC high (now sup).

1.0400 - Mon's low.

EUR/USD - 1.0543... Althouugh euro remained on the back foot after tumbling to Wed's 1-month 1.0360 low, price met renewed buying at 1.0382 in Europe n later rallied in NY to as high as 1.0601 due to broad-based selling in usd.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. Last Fri's weakness to 1.0507 signals correction over n would head back twd 1.0350. Only abv 1.0642 risks 1.0700/10.

Today, as 1.0360 low was accompanied with bullish convergences on hourly indicators, Thur's rally to 1.0601 in NY suggests further choppy swings abv May's 5-year trough at 1.0350 would continue n rising hourly indicators may send price to 1.0642 b4 correction occurs. Only below 1.0507 may risk 1.0452 later.