Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 17 Jun 2022 00:11GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways.
Daily indicators
Neutral.
21 HR EMA
1.0507
55 HR EMA
1.0476
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Easing fm o/bot.
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.0661 - 70.7% r of 1.0786-1.0360.
1.0642 - Last Fri's high.
1.0601 - Thur's high.
Support
1.0507 - Wed's top (now sup).
1.0469 - Wed's post-FOMC high (now sup).
1.0400 - Mon's low.
EUR/USD - 1.0543... Althouugh euro remained on the back foot after tumbling to Wed's 1-month 1.0360 low, price met renewed buying at 1.0382 in Europe n later rallied in NY to as high as 1.0601 due to broad-based selling in usd.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. Last Fri's weakness to 1.0507 signals correction over n would head back twd 1.0350. Only abv 1.0642 risks 1.0700/10.
Today, as 1.0360 low was accompanied with bullish convergences on hourly indicators, Thur's rally to 1.0601 in NY suggests further choppy swings abv May's 5-year trough at 1.0350 would continue n rising hourly indicators may send price to 1.0642 b4 correction occurs. Only below 1.0507 may risk 1.0452 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
