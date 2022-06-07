Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Jun 2022 01:00GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.0707
55 HR EMA
1.0716
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
32
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.0764 - Last Fri's high.
1.0751 - Mon's high.
1.0731 - Mon's NY high.
Support
1.0680 - Last Tue's low.
1.0628 - Last week's low (Wed).
1.0608 - May 19 high (now sup).
EUR/USD - 1.0685... Although euro pared Fri's decline n staged a rebound fm 1.0711 (Asia) to intra-day highs of 1.0751 in European morning b4 falling again. Price later penetraed Fri's U.S. post-NFP 1.0705 low to 1.0685 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. On the upside, last week's gain to 1.0764 may head twd 1.0807 but daily close abv there needed to extend to 1.0936 in Jun.
Today, euro's fall fm May's 1.0786 to 1.0628 last week suggests recent rise fm May's 5-year 1.0350 low has made a temp. top, despite rebound to 1.0764 Fri, weakness to 1.0685 y'day signals downside bias remains, below 1.0680 would head back twd 1.0628 later. Only abv 1.0751 risks 1.0764, break, 1.0786.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
