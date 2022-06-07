Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Jun 2022 01:00GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.0707

55 HR EMA

1.0716

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

32

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.0764 - Last Fri's high.

1.0751 - Mon's high.

1.0731 - Mon's NY high.

Support

1.0680 - Last Tue's low.

1.0628 - Last week's low (Wed).

1.0608 - May 19 high (now sup).

EUR/USD - 1.0685... Although euro pared Fri's decline n staged a rebound fm 1.0711 (Asia) to intra-day highs of 1.0751 in European morning b4 falling again. Price later penetraed Fri's U.S. post-NFP 1.0705 low to 1.0685 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. On the upside, last week's gain to 1.0764 may head twd 1.0807 but daily close abv there needed to extend to 1.0936 in Jun.

Today, euro's fall fm May's 1.0786 to 1.0628 last week suggests recent rise fm May's 5-year 1.0350 low has made a temp. top, despite rebound to 1.0764 Fri, weakness to 1.0685 y'day signals downside bias remains, below 1.0680 would head back twd 1.0628 later. Only abv 1.0751 risks 1.0764, break, 1.0786.