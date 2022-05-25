Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 25 May 2022 00:26GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.0517

55 HR EMA

1.0574

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

57

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Marginal rise b4 strg retreat.

Resistance

1.0807 - Mar low (07, now res).

1.0771 - Apr 22 low (now res).

10748 - Tue's 1-month high.

Support

1.0697 - Mon's high (now sup).

1.0662 - Tue's low.

1.0641 - Previous May's high (now sup).



EUR/USD - 1.0726... Although euro retreated to 1.0662 at European open Tue on profit-taking, price jumped after ECB Lagarde repeated her Mon's hawkish comments n later hit a 1-month peak of 1.0748 in NY b4 moving narrowly.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re-test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), bullish convergences on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. On the upside, Mon's rally abv 1.0641 is probably retracing fall FM 1.1184 n would head to 1.0767 but 1.0807 should hold.



Today, as Tue's high was also accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, further strg gain is not envisaged n reckon 1.0771 may cap upside. Below 1.0697 signals recent strg rise from May's 1.0350 bottom has made a temp. top n heads back to 1.0662, then 1.0608. Only abv 1.0771 risks 1.0807.