Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 05 May 2022 00:06GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.0574
55 HR EMA
1.0549
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Overbought
13 HR RSI
69
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
1.0738 - Last Tue's high.
1.0654 - Last Wed's high.
1.0631 - Wed's high.
Support
1.0592 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
1.0564 - Wed's Euroepan high (now sup).
1.0507 - Wed's low.
EUR/USD - 1.0625... Although euro swung in choppy fashion in Europe on position adjustment ahead of Fed's rate decision, price dipped to 1.0512 after expected Fed's 50 b.p. rate hike but then jumped to 1.0631 on short covering.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar n last week's break of 2020 bottom at 1.0637 37 (Mar) would pressure price twd major sup at 2017 trough at 1.0341 (Jan), over sold readings on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological 'parity' handle. On the upside, only abv 1.0758 risks stronger retracement twd 1.0936.
Today, euro's rally abv 1.0592 res to 1.0631 confirms recent downtrend has made a temp. low at Apr's 5-year bottom at 1.0472, however, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators would prevent strg gain abv 1.0654 n reckon 1.0685 would cap upside. A daily close below 1.0592 signals recovery over, 1.0507/12 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
