Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 28 Apr 2022 00:35GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.0577

55 HR EMA

1.0632

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

35

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 downtrend resumes.

Resistance

1.0654 - Wed's high.

1.0635 - Wed's Asian low (now res).

1.0586 - Wed's European morning low (now res).

Support

1.0515 - Wed's 5-year low.

1.0500 - Psychological handle.

1.0471 - 2.236 ext. of 1.0936-1.0771 fm 1.0840.

EUR/USD - 1.0546... Euro remained on the back foot in Asia Wed n briefly penetrated 2020 1.0637 low to 1.0635. Despite a recovery to 1.0654, price fell steadily in Europe n NY session to 1.0515 b4 staging a rebound to 1.0572.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). Last week's weakness to 1.0758 would pressure price twd 1.0571, however , 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators may limit weakness to 1.0460/70 n yield minor correction. On the upside, only abv 1.0938 risks retrace. twd 1.0184.



Today, euro's resumption of LT downtrend to a 5-year trough of 1.0515 suggests price would lose further ground in coming days, reckon 1.0470/75 may hold on first testing n bring a mcuh-needed retracement. A daily close abv 1.0586 may yield stronger retracement twd 1.0654 b4 prospect of another fall next week.