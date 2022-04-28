Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 28 Apr 2022 00:35GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.0577
55 HR EMA
1.0632
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
35
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 downtrend resumes.
Resistance
1.0654 - Wed's high.
1.0635 - Wed's Asian low (now res).
1.0586 - Wed's European morning low (now res).
Support
1.0515 - Wed's 5-year low.
1.0500 - Psychological handle.
1.0471 - 2.236 ext. of 1.0936-1.0771 fm 1.0840.
EUR/USD - 1.0546... Euro remained on the back foot in Asia Wed n briefly penetrated 2020 1.0637 low to 1.0635. Despite a recovery to 1.0654, price fell steadily in Europe n NY session to 1.0515 b4 staging a rebound to 1.0572.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). Last week's weakness to 1.0758 would pressure price twd 1.0571, however , 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators may limit weakness to 1.0460/70 n yield minor correction. On the upside, only abv 1.0938 risks retrace. twd 1.0184.
Today, euro's resumption of LT downtrend to a 5-year trough of 1.0515 suggests price would lose further ground in coming days, reckon 1.0470/75 may hold on first testing n bring a mcuh-needed retracement. A daily close abv 1.0586 may yield stronger retracement twd 1.0654 b4 prospect of another fall next week.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.