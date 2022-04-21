Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Apr 2022 00:25GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences

21 HR EMA

1.0839

55 HR EMA

1.0822

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning down

13 HR RSI

54

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Initial recovery b4 retreat

Resistance

1.0923 - Last Thur's high

1.0894 - Wed's NY high

1.0867 - Wed's high

Support

1.0822 - Wed's NY low

1.0783 - Tue's NY low

1.0758 - Last Thur's near 2-year low



EUR/USD - 1.0842. Although euro traded narrowly in Asia on Wed, intra-day yen-led USD's weakness lifted price to 1.0822 n euro rallied to 1.0867 in Europe b4 swing broadly sideways but in choppy fashion in NY session.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). Last week's weakness to 1.0758 would pressure price to 1.0691, however , 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators should keep price well abv psychological 1.0500 handle. On the upside, only abv 1.0938 risks retrace. twd 1.0184.

Today, Wed's rally abv 1.0834 res to 1.0867 confirms recent downtrend has made a temp. low at last Thur's near 2-year trough at 1.0758, as long as 1.0822 hold, stronger retrace. twd 1.0894 may be seen but o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap euro below 1.0923. Below 1.0807 would head to 1.0758/62.