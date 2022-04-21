Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Apr 2022 00:25GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.0839
55 HR EMA
1.0822
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning down
13 HR RSI
54
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Initial recovery b4 retreat
Resistance
1.0923 - Last Thur's high
1.0894 - Wed's NY high
1.0867 - Wed's high
Support
1.0822 - Wed's NY low
1.0783 - Tue's NY low
1.0758 - Last Thur's near 2-year low
EUR/USD - 1.0842. Although euro traded narrowly in Asia on Wed, intra-day yen-led USD's weakness lifted price to 1.0822 n euro rallied to 1.0867 in Europe b4 swing broadly sideways but in choppy fashion in NY session.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). Last week's weakness to 1.0758 would pressure price to 1.0691, however , 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators should keep price well abv psychological 1.0500 handle. On the upside, only abv 1.0938 risks retrace. twd 1.0184.
Today, Wed's rally abv 1.0834 res to 1.0867 confirms recent downtrend has made a temp. low at last Thur's near 2-year trough at 1.0758, as long as 1.0822 hold, stronger retrace. twd 1.0894 may be seen but o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap euro below 1.0923. Below 1.0807 would head to 1.0758/62.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
