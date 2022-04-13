Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 13 Apr 2022 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.0847
55 HR EMA
1.0866
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
35
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.0938 - Last Thur's high.
1.0903 - Tue's high.
1.0851 - Tue's European low (now res).
Support
1.0807 - Mar's 22-month low (07).
1.0760 - 50% proj. of 1.1184-1.0837 fm 1.0934.
1.0720 - 61.8% proj. of 1.1184-1.0837 fm 1.0934.
EUR/USD - 1.0826.. Although euro remained on the back foot in Asia n Euro pean morning Tue, price briefly jumped fm 1.0851 to 1.0903 on profit taking in USD after in-line US CPI but later tumbled to a fresh 1-month trough of 1.0822.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). As price has fallen last week after a short-covering rise to 1.0184, bearishness remains, however, prominent bullish convergences on daily indicators should keep price well abv psychological 1.0500 handle. Abv 1.1000 risks 1.0184.
Today, euro's weakness to 1.0822 due to renewed usd's strength suggests re-test of Mar's 1.0807 bottom would be forthcoming next, break would extend downtrend fm 1.2349 (2021 peak) to projected target at 1.0760 later this week. Only abv 1.0903 dampens bearish outlook n risks stronger gain to 1.0933/38.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
