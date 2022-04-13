Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 13 Apr 2022 00:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

1.0847

55 HR EMA

1.0866

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

35

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent decline.

Resistance

1.0938 - Last Thur's high.

1.0903 - Tue's high.

1.0851 - Tue's European low (now res).

Support

1.0807 - Mar's 22-month low (07).

1.0760 - 50% proj. of 1.1184-1.0837 fm 1.0934.

1.0720 - 61.8% proj. of 1.1184-1.0837 fm 1.0934.

EUR/USD - 1.0826.. Although euro remained on the back foot in Asia n Euro pean morning Tue, price briefly jumped fm 1.0851 to 1.0903 on profit taking in USD after in-line US CPI but later tumbled to a fresh 1-month trough of 1.0822.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). As price has fallen last week after a short-covering rise to 1.0184, bearishness remains, however, prominent bullish convergences on daily indicators should keep price well abv psychological 1.0500 handle. Abv 1.1000 risks 1.0184.

Today, euro's weakness to 1.0822 due to renewed usd's strength suggests re-test of Mar's 1.0807 bottom would be forthcoming next, break would extend downtrend fm 1.2349 (2021 peak) to projected target at 1.0760 later this week. Only abv 1.0903 dampens bearish outlook n risks stronger gain to 1.0933/38.