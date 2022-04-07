Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Apr 2022 00:23GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.0906
55 HR EMA
1.0933
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.1029 - Last Fri's low (now res).
1.0988 - Tue's high.
1.0937 - Wed's high.
Support
1.0874 - Wed's 4-week low.
1.0846 - Mar 07 NY low.
1.0807 - Mar 22-month low (07).
EUR/USD - 1.0905 .. Although euro extended decline fm last week's high at 1.1184 (Thur) to a 4-week trough of 1.0874 at European open Wed, price staged a short-covering rebound to 1.0937 in NY session b4 retreating to 1.0880.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). On the upside, euro's gain in mid-Mar to 1.1137 signals temporary low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this week or in early Apr. Only abv 1.1191 risks 1.1280/90.
Today, euro's recent fall fm 1.1184 to as low as 1.0874 Wed signals correction fm Mar's 22-month trough at 1.0807 has ended, as 1.0937 has capped subsequent recovery, weakness to 1.0846 is envisaged, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv 1.0807. Only daily close abv 1.0937 risks 1.0988 b4 down.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has started to edge lower after having recovered above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 0.6%. Later in the session, the European Central Bank will release the March meeting accounts.
GBP/USD marches towards 1.3100 on weaker yields, USD
GBP/USD is scaling higher amid falling US Treasury yields, in coordination with the US dollar. The UK announced fresh sanctions on Russian coal and oil imports. Investors are digesting the hawkish Fed minutes, although the central bank divergence theme could remain in play.
Gold: Defending $1,915 is critical for XAU/USD after hawkish Fed minutes
Gold price displays a choppy trend, within a familiar range so far this week. Hawkish Fed minutes keep the downside compelling for gold price. Gold bears look to retest the $1,915 key support amid bearish RSI on the 4H.
Ten reasons why Ethereum price will hit $10,000 ahead of the “Merge”
Ethereum price is on track to break out as analysts eye a $10,000 target for the altcoin. The utility and adoption of Ethereum have picked up pace over the past year, with rising capital inflow and on-chain activity.
Serious stock market rout becomes a very real possibility
It will not happen today or this month, but there is a growing sense of foreboding regarding equity markets. After the free cash run of the past two years valuations hit unsustainable levels.