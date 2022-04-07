Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Apr 2022 00:23GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.0906

55 HR EMA

1.0933

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.1029 - Last Fri's low (now res).

1.0988 - Tue's high.

1.0937 - Wed's high.

Support

1.0874 - Wed's 4-week low.

1.0846 - Mar 07 NY low.

1.0807 - Mar 22-month low (07).

EUR/USD - 1.0905 .. Although euro extended decline fm last week's high at 1.1184 (Thur) to a 4-week trough of 1.0874 at European open Wed, price staged a short-covering rebound to 1.0937 in NY session b4 retreating to 1.0880.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). On the upside, euro's gain in mid-Mar to 1.1137 signals temporary low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this week or in early Apr. Only abv 1.1191 risks 1.1280/90.



Today, euro's recent fall fm 1.1184 to as low as 1.0874 Wed signals correction fm Mar's 22-month trough at 1.0807 has ended, as 1.0937 has capped subsequent recovery, weakness to 1.0846 is envisaged, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv 1.0807. Only daily close abv 1.0937 risks 1.0988 b4 down.