Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last update At 31 Mar 2022 00:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.1143
55 HR EMA
1.1098
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 retreat
Resistance
1.1232 - 61.8% r of 1.1495-1.0807.
1.1190 - 61.8% proj. of 1.0945-1.1136 fm 1.1072.
1.1170 - Wed's 4-week high.
Support
1.1113 - Wed's NY low.
1.1071 - Mar 18 NY high (now sup).
1.1045 - Last Tue's high (now sup).
EUR/USD – 1.1165.. Euro moved narrowly in Asia following retreat fm Tue's near 4-week high of 1.1136, price met renewed buying in Europe n climbed to 1.11 61, then to session highs of 1.1170 in NY b4 retreating on profit taking.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). On the upside, euro's gain in mid-Mar to 1.1137 signals temporary low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this week or in early Apr. Only abv 1.1191 risks 1.1280/90.
Today, despite Wed's break of prev. 1.1137 res to a 4-week high of 1.1170 , as this lvl was acco–mpanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, reckon 1.1232 shoud cap upsdie n yiled decline. A daily close below 1.1113 would signal temp. top is in place, bring stronger retracement to 1.1071, then 1.1045.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
