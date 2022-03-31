Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last update At 31 Mar 2022 00:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1143

55 HR EMA

1.1098

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

64

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

One more rise b4 retreat



Resistance

1.1232 - 61.8% r of 1.1495-1.0807.

1.1190 - 61.8% proj. of 1.0945-1.1136 fm 1.1072.

1.1170 - Wed's 4-week high.



Support

1.1113 - Wed's NY low.

1.1071 - Mar 18 NY high (now sup).

1.1045 - Last Tue's high (now sup).



EUR/USD – 1.1165.. Euro moved narrowly in Asia following retreat fm Tue's near 4-week high of 1.1136, price met renewed buying in Europe n climbed to 1.11 61, then to session highs of 1.1170 in NY b4 retreating on profit taking.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a 22- month trough of 1.0807 in early Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.06 37 (Mar). On the upside, euro's gain in mid-Mar to 1.1137 signals temporary low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this week or in early Apr. Only abv 1.1191 risks 1.1280/90.



Today, despite Wed's break of prev. 1.1137 res to a 4-week high of 1.1170 , as this lvl was acco–mpanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, reckon 1.1232 shoud cap upsdie n yiled decline. A daily close below 1.1113 would signal temp. top is in place, bring stronger retracement to 1.1071, then 1.1045.